Gems And Jewellery Exports Losing Lustre On Global Constraints, Muted Demand

The gems and jewellery industry faces a challenging year which is unlikely to improve unless demand conditions improve from the U.S. and European markets, coupled with the reopening of the Chinese economy.

The data for April 2023—the first month of fiscal 2024—revealed a significant decline in gems and jewellery exports, reaching a value of $2.43 billion. This marked a sharp decline of 30% as compared with the previous year’s exports of $3.47 billion in the same category.

Among various merchandise export commodities, the gems and jewellery sector experienced the steepest annualised drop in April, plunging to its lowest in 17 months.

According to Colin Shah, managing director at Kama Jewellery, the export basket could potentially drop by 10-15% if present market conditions persist throughout FY24.

The Indian government’s assessment of the trade data, outlined by the Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi earlier this month, indicated that the demand scenario did not look “very optimistic” for the next 2-3 months.

However, it is anticipated that the situation will gradually improve from September onwards. This shift is expected to be driven by resurgence in demand from the U.S. and Europe, which are among India’s major export markets along with the reopening of the Chinese economy.