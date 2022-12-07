G20 Presidency India's Chance To Share Its Digital Success: Amitabh Kant
India will host 200-plus meetings in 55 destinations, including every single state and union territory of India.
India will be setting the global agenda through its presidency of the Group of 20 at a time the world navigates multiple global challenges, according to G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
"The UN is a very unwieldy organisation, with 186 countries it lacks a clear focus. G7 is too rich, too elitist, whereas G20 comprises of both the emerging markets and the developed world. So, it has G7 and all key and emerging markets," Kant said in an interview with BQ Prime.
India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on Dec.1 and will hold it until the next G20 Summit in November 2023. G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation with both emerging and advanced economies as member states.
Kant said the G20 comprises of about 85% of the global GDP, 78% of the global trade and 90% of the global patents, making it the best body today in the world to drive a vast range of key decisions.
Moreover, the effectiveness of multilateral institutions like the UN has come under scrutiny after it failed to prevent Russia's war against Ukraine. India has been calling for a restructuring of multilateral institutions.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking ahead of the G20 presidency, wondered if these institutions were fatigued and whether they were leveraging their endowments optimally.
A Display Of India's Achievement
The G20 presidency brings India the opportunity to set the agenda on issues that it deems important in the current global context. This includes presenting its achievements in digitisation, vaccine development and financial inclusion on a global stage.
"If you look around the world, four billion people do not have a digital identity and two billion people don't even have a bank account. 133 countries do not have a digital payment mechanism. So that's a huge model to be told to the world," Kant said.
It is was important to bring in "an Indian narrative" and use the opportunity to brand and position India as a great destination, he said.
"India has achieved a vast number of things. It's been able to do digital payments which are 7x of what US, Europe, Canada and Mexico do together. We do 3x of what China does. We do 20% more digital payments than what US and China do together," he said.
Knowledge sharing on financial inclusion, digital coverage with other developed economies is on India's agenda.
India sent out issue notes 15 days ahead, Kant said, hoping for countries to come prepared to discuss and build consensus on issues like the global debt crisis and climate financing.
"We have always responded to an agenda set by the developed world. This was the first time that India is setting the agenda for the world and therefore, this gives the ability to push a lot of your narrative around digital transformation, health transformation that has been done."
India's theme this year is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which is encapsulated by the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.
During its presidency, India will host 200-plus meetings in 55 destinations, including every single state and union territory of India.
The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States of America and the European Union.