G20 Presidency India's Chance To Share Its Digital Success: Amitabh Kant

India will be setting the global agenda through its presidency of the Group of 20 at a time the world navigates multiple global challenges, according to G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

"The UN is a very unwieldy organisation, with 186 countries it lacks a clear focus. G7 is too rich, too elitist, whereas G20 comprises of both the emerging markets and the developed world. So, it has G7 and all key and emerging markets," Kant said in an interview with BQ Prime.

India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on Dec.1 and will hold it until the next G20 Summit in November 2023. G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation with both emerging and advanced economies as member states.

Kant said the G20 comprises of about 85% of the global GDP, 78% of the global trade and 90% of the global patents, making it the best body today in the world to drive a vast range of key decisions.

Moreover, the effectiveness of multilateral institutions like the UN has come under scrutiny after it failed to prevent Russia's war against Ukraine. India has been calling for a restructuring of multilateral institutions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking ahead of the G20 presidency, wondered if these institutions were fatigued and whether they were leveraging their endowments optimally.