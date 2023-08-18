G20 Jaipur Trade Meeting: Here's What May Be On The Agenda

India is planning to take forward its free trade agreement with the U.K., meet with the U.S. Trade Representative and engage with Canada and the EU bilaterally on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 meeting in Jaipur.

As the G20 chair, India's priority will be to strike a consensus and arrive at a ministerial declaration prior to the leaders' summit in New Delhi on Sept. 9–10, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Friday.

The highlight of the meeting would be the ministerial statement on trade and investment issues, which they hope will come out on Aug. 25, the final day. The ministerial statement will serve as an outcome document prior to the leaders' meeting.

India will host the fourth Trade and Investment Working Group meeting on Aug. 21–22, which will draft the final communique ahead of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting from Aug. 24–25 in Jaipur.

The officials will then take part in the B20, or Business 20, events in New Delhi from Aug. 25–27 where they will interact with various industry and business leaders.

India hopes to explore topics of resilience of global value chains, take forward discussions in terms of inclusive trade development and diversification, and non-tariff barriers, according to Barthwal.

Discussions will also include subjects like regulations and compliances for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the World Trade Organization reforms, particularly on improving the appellate-body mechanism that is currently defunct, the official said.

As part of its listed priorities, the TIWG will look at: