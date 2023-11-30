FY24 GDP Growth Possibly Understated, Comfortable With 6.5% For Now: CEA Nageswaran

India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said that GDP growth for fiscal 2024 could be possibly underestimated, in the light of statistics for the first half of the financial year.

The government would maintain its growth forecast for the full year, pending an analysis on the upside from Thursday's Q2 GDP data, he said.

India's GDP surpassed expectations in the second quarter to grow 7.6%, driven by manufacturing and construction. GDP was estimated to grow 6.8% in Q2, according to 41 economists polled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, GVA growth was pegged at 6.8% against the 7.4% that it recorded.

"These numbers impart a certain upside to the 6.5% estimate for real GDP growth in FY24, but we will have to work on the numbers to see what kind of upside the current numbers impart for the full-year estimates. Until then, we will keep the estimate at 6.5%, except to signal that we are now more comfortable with this number than we were before," he told media.

According to him, an underestimation of the growth numbers is possible, given that the tax buoyancy is close to 2, which he termed as "historically unprecedented". "...It is quite possible that we are not measuring the economy's underlying momentum, economic activity and dynamism as we should be," he said.

Building on expectations for the third quarter, he said that the momentum of economic growth has continued in the quarter as well owing to the festive season.