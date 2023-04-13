Funding Challenges May Impede NBFCs, HFCs Growth, Says India Ratings

"Banks, in addition to the direct loan exposure to NBFCs, have invested in their capital market issuances—non-convertible debentures and commercial papers, along with buying pools," India Ratings said. Banks' overall exposure to NBFCs could be as much as 41% of NBFCs’ borrowings as of September 2022, according to the RBI's financial stability report.

There could be a partial shift of borrowings by non-bank lenders during fiscal 2024 back to the capital markets as they have turned attractive, the note said. This could help non-banks garner their incremental funding needs from the capital markets, thereby balancing their increased dependence on a single channel of funding, it said.

Although NBFCs have also tapped foreign commercial borrowings to diversify their resource base in the past, rising interest rates globally have reduced the attractiveness of that option. "This means not only that fresh funding will be difficult from this source, but also that the existing offshore borrowings will largely be refinanced domestically as they mature, putting further pressure on domestic requirements," India Ratings said.

The capital funding market for non-bank lenders may also open up a little after the merger of HDFC Limited with HDFC Bank, the note said. HDFC Ltd. alone accounts for about 11.4% of banks' exposure to non-bank lenders.