Full-Year Growth Prediction Maintained At 6.5%, Says CEA Nageswaran

The Chief Economic Advisor, Anantha Nageswaran, maintained that the first quarter growth estimates of 7.8% are in line with the government and Reserve Bank of India's growth prediction for the full year of 6.5%.

However, August rainfall deficiencies and geopolitical risks continue to underpin growth prospects, leaving the Finance Ministry in a watchful mode, he told reporters in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

Nageswaran is optimistic about the recovery of rural demand and private capital formation. Rural demand for FMCGs has increased, especially for high-value goods, and is not concentrated in specific pockets, he said.

"India's real GDP growth towers other countries' estimates. Recently, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its growth estimate for India for the current financial year from 5.9% to 6.1%."

According to him, both the RBI and the Ministry of Finance "are very comfortable maintaining our estimate of 6.5% for FY24".

The services sector emerged as the main driver of growth, he said. Despite slow global trade growth, the trade balance continues to remain positive as services exports have stopped India's overall trade from deteriorating, Nageswaran said.

India's exports contracted by 15.88% in July, the sixth straight month of decline, to $32.25 billion due to a global slowdown and a fall in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, gems, and jewellery.

Diminished export demand in American and European markets was also seen, with merchandise exports falling 15.9% YoY in July. Services exports, however, rose by 12% YoY in July.

Nageswaran said that a slowdown in the global economy may be better for India overall as it allows for cheaper global commodity prices, particularly oil.