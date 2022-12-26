From Exuberance To Sobriety: How 2022 Changed India's Crypto Ecosystem

"Coming from the investing side, valuations have corrected a lot," Parth Chaturvedi, crypto ecosystem lead at CoinSwitch Kuber, told BQ Prime. Chaturvedi leads CoinSwitch’s crypto venture fund, which both invests in crypto startups and helps them gain access to other investors.

In the exuberance of January and February, fundraisers were held against concept papers that lacked even a minimum viable product, but things have dramatically changed since then, he said. While venture capital firms deployed a lot of capital—over $500 million according to one venture investor’s estimate—in Indian crypto and blockchain enterprises during 2022, they have tightened the purse strings since July.

"Everyone has changed priorities. Either they want to invest in middleware or infrastructure. Nobody’s going to touch metaverses," Saumya Saxena, the co-founder of a crypto payments startup, told BQ Prime. He founded the company after finishing a residency with venture capital firm Antler.

Implementing compliance and governance using decentralised blockchains and using such ledgers to fact-check news information are among the use cases for crypto that Saxena personally feels bullish about. But they are both long shots and are likely to take years to materialise, he said. His current firm is focused on solving friction in cross-border payments.

It is hard to understate the ripple effect of FTX’s collapse on the crypto sector. Allegations that the world second largest crypto exchange’s senior management willfully diverted customer funds for personal use will undoubtedly be going to make retail investors wary and make regulators more sceptical.

The unbridled hype and enthusiasm of early 2022 have already given way to a more sombre mood as the year draws to a close. But the crypto-faithful aren’t losing hope just yet.

Although the current tax regime is widely seen as one of the biggest negatives for crypto in India, crypto tax platform KoinX occupies an odd middle ground. While people paying taxes on crypto helps it earn revenue, this has driven volumes so low that KoinX’s revenue base has shrunk.

"Exchanges going out of business or people not paying taxes make no sense to us," Punit Agarwal, the founder of KoinX, told BQ Prime. Despite the waning trading volumes, KoinX continues to expand its operations, and Agarwal indicated that while the tax environment is prohibitive in India, he plans to expand the firm overseas in countries like Turkey.

Even those like Saxena, who left a role at a non-banking financial company to build a crypto company in December 2021, remain invested in the promise of the technology. The sentiment around the crypto sector may have shifted, but the product-building momentum has stayed the same, Saxena said. "A group of builders has moved from one hype cycle (crypto) to the next (artificial intelligence), which is normal," he said.

Even though entrepreneurs in the sector strike a hopeful note when looking at the future, retail investors are less gung-ho about it. "I am part of the cultural experiment of losing money in crypto," Tony Sebastian, a retail crypto investor, told BQ Prime.

For his part, Kohli said he isn’t cashing out of his crypto holdings yet. "It's diamond hands now," he said. "I will look at [the portfolio] when I am 10-15 years older." Diamond hands are investing slang for holding onto an asset even when there is market pressure to sell.

But at the same time, a disdain for supposed decentralisation seems to have crept in.

"At the end of the day, no matter how much you try to decentralise things, money just moves from one bunch of rich white men to another bunch of rich white men," he said. Retail investors "don’t stand a chance against big money big sharks", he said. "At that point, it’s like a fight between hope and reality."