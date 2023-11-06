Free Food Grain Scheme Extension: Limited Impact In FY24, Adds To Medium-Term Risk, Say Economists

The economic cost includes the procurement price, incidental expenses and transport costs that are incurred in the procurement and distribution of food grains.

Assuming a 5% increase in economic cost annually and that the growth of nominal gross domestic product is faster than the economic cost at 8%, the "cost of the food subsidy could increase from Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 2.6 lakh crore eventually, bringing the total cost to Rs 11.5 lakh crore over the five years", Pant told BQ Prime.

The impact of the extension on the overall subsidy bill and the fiscal deficit will be limited because the government has already factored in a majority of the cost at the time of the budget, according to Sonal Badhan, economist at the Bank of Baroda.

The Food Corp.'s resources were increased from Rs 55,000 crore, as per the revised budget estimates in the last fiscal, to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in FY24. Export bans are also likely to continue to keep procurement costs in check, Badhan said.

Despite muted near-term macro implications, higher revenue expenditure—including on rural employment guarantees—could impact the government’s fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of the GDP, Nomura Holdings Inc. said in a research note.