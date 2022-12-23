ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 706.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 13th day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,398.9 crore, according to NSE data.
So far in December 2022, institutions have net bought Rs 14,098.5 crore worth of equities and net sold Rs 1,353.3 crore worth of Indian equities.
The Sensex closed 981 points, or 1.61%, down at 59,845.29, while the Nifty 50 ended 321 points, or 1.77%, lower at 17,806.80.
