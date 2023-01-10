ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 13th Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities were net sellers for the 13th day in a row on Tuesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,109.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,806.6 crore, after snapping out of a 21-day buying streak on Thursday.Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8...
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,806.6 crore, after snapping out of a 21-day buying streak on Thursday.
Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December 2022, but have remained net sellers of Rs 10,125.9 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 1% lower at 60,115.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.97% down at 17,924.85.
