FPIs Snap Three-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers
FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 455.9 crore on Tuesday, according to data from the NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Tuesday, after a three-day selling spree. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 455.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers for the tenth day in a row and bought equities worth Rs 494.7 crore, according to NSE data.
Institutions net bought Rs 7,632.9 crore worth of equities in December so far, and offloaded equities worth Rs 7,819 crore till date in 2022.
