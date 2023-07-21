ADVERTISEMENT
Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise To Highest Since March 2022
Forex reserves rose by $12.7 billion to $609 billion for the week-ended July 14.
India's foreign exchange reserves exceeded the $600-billion mark for the first time in over a year. Forex reserves rose by $12.7 billion to $609 billion for the week-ended July 14, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, released on Friday. This is the highest since March 6, 2022.
