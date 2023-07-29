Focus On Infra, Investment, Innovation, Inclusiveness To Make India Developed By 2047: FM

With the aim to build India a developed country by 2047, she said "the emphasis has been on four different issues (Is). We are looking at infrastructure (first I) in a very big way. In the last 3 to 5 years, consistently, the public expenditure for infrastructure building has been ramped up significantly and it will reach Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24."

With infrastructure comes investment (second I), she said, adding that emphasis on investment will promote greater participation of both the public and private sector.