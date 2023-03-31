Fiscal Deficit Till February At 83% Of Full-Year Target

The Union government's fiscal deficit for the April 2022–February 2023 period widened to 82.8% of its target for the full fiscal.

The deficit of Rs 14.53 lakh crore till February is against the government's revised estimate of Rs 17.55 lakh crore in fiscal 2023, the Controller General of Accounts said on Friday.

The government's fiscal deficit target for the full fiscal is set at 6.4% of the gross domestic product.

According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd., the fiscal deficit would not sharply exceed the revised target despite some deviations from the revised estimates for corporation tax, disinvestment receipts and certain categories of expenditures following the supplementary demand for grants.

It is modestly higher than Rs 13.2 lakh crore in the first 11 months of FY22, with net tax revenues reporting a healthy growth of 17%, amid a 20% contraction in non-tax revenues, 9% rise in revenue expenditure, and a healthy 22% expansion in capex, said Nayar.