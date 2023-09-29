Fiscal Deficit Reaches 36% Of FY24 Target Till August
The fiscal deficit stood at Rs 6.42 lakh crore by the end of August, growing by Rs 37,233 crore over the previous month.
The fiscal deficit reached 36% of the budgetary estimate in the first five months of the financial year amid a surge in direct taxes, especially corporate tax.
The fiscal deficit stood at Rs 6.42 lakh crore by the end of August, growing by Rs 37,233 crore over the previous month, according to the data released on Friday. The budgetary estimate for the fiscal is set at Rs 17.8 lakh crore.
In the corresponding period a year earlier, the fiscal deficit was 32%, according to the Controller General of Accounts.
Capital expenditure increased by Rs 56,720 crore to Rs 3.73 lakh crore in the April–August period or 37.4% of the budgetary estimate of Rs 10 lakh crore.
Revenue receipts stood at Rs 10.13 lakh crore or 38.5% of the estimate of Rs 26.3 lakh crore. August recorded an increase of Rs 2.52 lakh crore, the highest so far this fiscal
Corporate taxes almost doubled from the previous month's collection to Rs 62,817 crore. Income tax collections of Rs 1.03 lakh crore in August pushed up the total receipts.
There are "limited fiscal concerns at this stage" with the government also sticking to its market borrowing calendar as budgeted for the second half of the fiscal at Rs 6.55 lakh crore, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd., said.
The higher-than-budgeted dividend surplus transfer of Rs 87,000 crore from the RBI could also help make up the difference if there is any shortfall in the budgeted revenue estimates like in the case of disinvestment or higher planned expenditures.
Nayar said the fiscal deficit was modestly higher than Rs 5.4 lakh crore in the first five months of fiscal 2023. "A YoY dip in the amount of tax devolution to the states in August 2023 helped to narrow the wedge in the fiscal deficit in April–August FY24 relative to the year-ago levels, and also contained the monthly increment in the fiscal deficit to a low Rs 372 billion."
Calculating the devolution due to be released to states, the central government would have to pay Rs 6.4 lakh crore to the states in the next seven months, nearly the same as the amount devolved in September–March in FY23, according to ICRA's calculations. "This would contain the incremental fiscal deficit in some of the ensuing months," Nayar said.
Quick Stats
Revenue receipts stood at 38.5% of budgetary estimate versus 37.1% during the same period last year
Total expenditure: 37.1% vs 35.2%.
Revenue deficit: 32.7% vs 32.4%.
Capex: 37.4% vs 33.7%.
Net tax revenue: 34.5% vs 36.2%.
Non-tax revenue: 69.5% vs 43.3%, buoyed by surplus RBI dividend.
Spend On Major Subsidies: 48% vs 43%, led by nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy.