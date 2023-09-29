Fiscal Deficit Reaches 36% Of FY24 Target Till August

The fiscal deficit reached 36% of the budgetary estimate in the first five months of the financial year amid a surge in direct taxes, especially corporate tax.

The fiscal deficit stood at Rs 6.42 lakh crore by the end of August, growing by Rs 37,233 crore over the previous month, according to the data released on Friday. The budgetary estimate for the fiscal is set at Rs 17.8 lakh crore.

In the corresponding period a year earlier, the fiscal deficit was 32%, according to the Controller General of Accounts.

Capital expenditure increased by Rs 56,720 crore to Rs 3.73 lakh crore in the April–August period or 37.4% of the budgetary estimate of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Revenue receipts stood at Rs 10.13 lakh crore or 38.5% of the estimate of Rs 26.3 lakh crore. August recorded an increase of Rs 2.52 lakh crore, the highest so far this fiscal

Corporate taxes almost doubled from the previous month's collection to Rs 62,817 crore. Income tax collections of Rs 1.03 lakh crore in August pushed up the total receipts.