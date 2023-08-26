FinMin Mulling Tenure Extension Of Public Sector Bank Chairmans, Says Official

A finance ministry official noted that the government is mulling over the tenure extension of public sector bank chairmans.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official added that the tenure extension of managing directors of public sector banks from age 60 to 62 is also being discussed.

The discussions are still fluid, and there has been no finalisation yet, the same official noted.

The possibility of tenure extension comes at a time when the tenure of Chairman of State Bank of India Dinesh Khara's current term as chief is scheduled to conclude in October 2023. As per current rules, the chairman should retire when he turns 63 years old.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, who was also the managing director of the public bank earlier, succeeded Rajnish Kumar in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis response.