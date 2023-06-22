Finance Ministry Denies Changing NPS, Claims News Reports Are False
The Finance Ministry said that the Committee is in the process of consulting stakeholders and has has not reached any conclusions
The Ministry of Finance on Thursday refuted a news report on a certain specific percentage of pension being proposed by the Government for the employees under the National Pension System. The ministry said that the "report is false."
"This is in reference to a news report carried in various news papers, purporting to give details of certain specific percentage of pension being proposed by the Government for the employees under National Pension System NPS. This news report is false."
"The Committee, set up under the chairmanship of the Finance Secretary in pursuance of an announcement made by the Union Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha in the last Budget Session, is at present in the midst of its deliberations and is in the process of consulting stakeholders. The Committee has not yet reached any conclusions whatsoever." [sic]
Certain media reports on Wednesday mentioned that Indian Federal government will likely assure its employees a minimum pension of 40%-45% of their last drawn salary by altering the current market-linked pension scheme to assuage some holdout states. However, that was dismissed by the Finance Ministry.
In April 2023, the government established a committee to evaluate the pension system of the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed the government's intention to consider changes to the pension system with an aim to unify the various schemes currently in operation. These schemes would be applicable to both the central and state governments.
OPS vs NPS
The government has expressed concerns regarding the existing pension system following the reversion of certain states to the previous pension system known as OPS (Older Pension System). Under the current National Pension Scheme (NPS), employees are required to contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary. However, the ultimate payout or corpus is dependent on the market-based returns on that corpus, which is predominantly invested in Government debt securities. The NPS has been applicable to employees who joined the government service from April 1, 2004.
The old pension scheme is regarded as a financial risk for the government, prompting the central government to initiate a review. No specific timeline has been established for the committee to submit its report. Although the National Pension System (NPS) has witnessed significant growth in subscribers, it has yet to reach its full potential due to a lack of awareness regarding the importance of long-term retirement planning and post-retirement security in India.