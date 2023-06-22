Finance Ministry Denies Changing NPS, Claims News Reports Are False

Here's what the Ministry of Finance tweeted

"This is in reference to a news report carried in various news papers, purporting to give details of certain specific percentage of pension being proposed by the Government for the employees under National Pension System NPS. This news report is false."

"The Committee, set up under the chairmanship of the Finance Secretary in pursuance of an announcement made by the Union Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha in the last Budget Session, is at present in the midst of its deliberations and is in the process of consulting stakeholders. The Committee has not yet reached any conclusions whatsoever." [sic]