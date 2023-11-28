Finance Ministry Asks Banks To Tighten Cybersecurity, Appoint Zonal Nodal Officers

Appointment of zonal nodal bank officers for cybercrime responses, better information sharing to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, and stricter curbs on withdrawals made from inoperative accounts were some of the suggestions from the Ministry of Finance to Indian banks on Tuesday.

The ministry held a meeting in New Delhi with senior bank officials, Reserve Bank of India representatives and payment aggregators to take stock of rising cybercrimes and digital payment frauds.

There should be increased and smoother information exchange between agencies, said the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services Vivek Joshi.

"Right now, the I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre) is in regular contact with the National Payments Corp. of India, some banks and the telecom department, but there has to be proper access to all stakeholders on a common platform," he told the media.

The I4C is a nodal agency conceptualised by the Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate with the law enforcement agencies to curb cybercrime.

"Through the I4C, around Rs 900 crore has been blocked since 2021 from 3.5 lakh persons. Out of this, Rs 600 crore was blocked this year (owing to suspicious transactions)," Joshi said.

Banks were also instructed to reduce their reaction time to cybercrime reports, so that corrective action can be taken within the 'golden period'. This golden period is usually 30 minutes after an individual reports a cybercrime through the helpline number *1930*.

"Banks have different response periods even when complaints are raised through I4C. Some take half a day, one day or even a week," Joshi explained, before adding that banks have been instructed to appoint a nodal officer for every zone in every state. "In the Gujarat model, the I4C command centre is in regular contact with bankers and every bank has a nodal person."

There was special mention of mule and inoperative accounts. Mule accounts should be closed and inoperative accounts should be subjected to withdrawal restrictions, Joshi said.

"For instance, the balance (in an inoperative account) would have been Rs 50, but suddenly Rs 50,000 would have come into the account. While it comes it’s not an issue, but there should be some restrictions at the time of withdrawal," he said.

Other instructions to banks include enhancing due diligence in their fraud management system, and standardising and streamlining their merchant KYC.

The secretary further said that deliberations included having a standard format for exchange of information between I4C and various banks. State governments, too, have been told to increase security on stage of Aadhaar data.

"The most important thing is to have awareness campaigns... We are also examining blocking IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers instead of SIM cards, as SIM cards can be replaced," he said.

So far, the Telecom Ministry is said to have blocked 70 lakh mobile numbers that have been reported or monitored for suspicious activity.