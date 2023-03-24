Finance Bill 2023 Amendments Vs Budget Speech: Here Are The Key Changes

Amid protests by members of the opposition, the central government passed the Finance Bill 2023 with 11 new provisions on Friday.

The amendments include changes pertaining to the GST Tribunal, a hike in the securities transaction tax, changes to the taxation on REIT/InvITs, and the levy of Tax Collected at Source on all Liberalised Remmittance Schemes within India, among others.

"The Finance Bill brought in 10 main provisions, which are helpful for middle class and for communities as a whole and for ease of doing business," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. "Eleven new ones are being brought in now after stakeholder consultations, which have helped improve the Finance Bill to better represent our society."

Here are some of the key changes that have been made: