FDI Equity Inflows Dip 22% To $46 Billion In FY23

However, the inflows have recorded growth in sectors including services ($8.7 billion), trading ($4.8 billion), telecommunications ($713 million), pharma ($8.7 billion), 2 billion), and chemicals ($1.85 billion).

Statewise, though Maharashtra received the highest inflows of $14.8 billion during the last financial year, the inflows are down as compared with $15.44 billion in FY22.

Similarly, the overseas inflows in Karnataka plunged to $10.42 billion in FY23 as against $22 billion in FY22. Other states/UTs where FDI dipped in FY23 include Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, and West Bengal.

On the other hand, FDI in Gujarat has increased to $4.71 billion in FY23 as against $2.7 billion in FY22. FDI has also reported positive growth in Rajasthan.

The FDI equity inflows declined in January, February and March in the last fiscal.