FDI Equity Inflows Dip 22% To $46 Billion In FY23
FDI inflows have contracted in FY23 from Mauritius, the U.S., the Netherlands, the Cayman Islands, and Germany.
Foreign direct investment into India declined by 22% to $46 billion in fiscal 2023, dragged by lower inflows in computer hardware and software, and automobile industry, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data.
The FDI inflows stood at $58.77 billion during FY22.
Total FDI inflows, which include equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, declined by 16% to $70.97 billion in the last fiscal as against $84.83 billion in FY22.
During April 2022-March 2023, Singapore emerged as the top investor with $17.2 billion FDI.
It was followed by Mauritius ($6.13 billion), the U.S. ($6 billion), the U.A.E. ($3.35 billion), the Netherlands ($2.5 billion), Japan ($1.8 billion), U.K. ($1.73 billion), Cyprus ($1.27 billion), Cayman island ($772 million), and Germany ($547 million), the data showed.
Though the computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of $9.4 billion during the last financial year, these inflows are down as compared to $14.5 billion in 2021-22.
Similarly, FDI in the automobile industry dipped significantly to $1.9 billion in FY23 as compared to about $7 billion in FY22. The other sectors which recorded dip in the inflows in the last fiscal include construction (infrastructure) activities, and metallurgical industries.
However, the inflows have recorded growth in sectors including services ($8.7 billion), trading ($4.8 billion), telecommunications ($713 million), pharma ($8.7 billion), 2 billion), and chemicals ($1.85 billion).
Statewise, though Maharashtra received the highest inflows of $14.8 billion during the last financial year, the inflows are down as compared with $15.44 billion in FY22.
Similarly, the overseas inflows in Karnataka plunged to $10.42 billion in FY23 as against $22 billion in FY22. Other states/UTs where FDI dipped in FY23 include Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, and West Bengal.
On the other hand, FDI in Gujarat has increased to $4.71 billion in FY23 as against $2.7 billion in FY22. FDI has also reported positive growth in Rajasthan.
The FDI equity inflows declined in January, February and March in the last fiscal.