Farmers Advised To Hasten Wheat Harvest As Drier Times Lie Ahead

The preceding unseasonal rains in March, which were accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty wind, caused a stir in the major wheat-growing states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, pitting economists on whether they would significantly impact rabi output.

Government estimates place the extent of damage to the wheat crop at about 8–10% while anticipating better yield prospects in late-sown areas to make up for the production loss.

Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings, told BQ that there may be some dent in the rabi harvest, but it is difficult to guess accurately as wheat harvesting time varies from state to state. "States like Madhya Pradesh generally harvest wheat towards the end of March, whereas further north, wheat harvesting is done around Baisakhi," he said.

Laxmi Joshi, an agricultural fellow at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), feels the extent of damage to wheat acreage is not much considering the country's total wheat sown area of 34 million hectares this year.

Offering a state-wise observation, Joshi adds, "In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, 80% of the wheat crop has been harvested; therefore, there has not been much damage to the crop in these two states."

Joshi added that in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, the government had begun procurement at the minimum support price, or MSP.

She said, "In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, about 25% of the area under wheat was sown late, so untimely rains are helpful in these states for crop growth."

According to the second advance estimates of the government, which came out in February, prior to the unseasonal rains, wheat production in the country was estimated at 112.18 million tonnes, higher by 4.44 million tonnes than the production achieved during 2021–22. It must be noted that the area covered has also increased by 4.66 lakh hectares compared to last year.

"April and June are the peak months of wheat and chana procurement in the country, so dry weather in the coming weeks will boost the Centre’s wheat procurement operations and push them closer to the targeted 34 million tonnes," Joshi told BQ.