EVs Top The Agenda As Auto Industry Huddles For Sustainable Mobility

Electric vehicles dominated the discussions on strategies to decarbonise India's auto industry at the 63rd annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Both the industry and the government emphasised the need for a greater push towards vehicles with lower emissions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message to the convention, wrote, "Today, we have vehicles running on multiple alternative technologies like ethanol, flex-fuel, CNG, bio-CNG, hybrid electric, electric, and hydrogen. There is a need to continue and enhance such concerted efforts for reducing both carbon emissions and our country's dependence on oil imports."

Electric vehicles emerged as the frontrunner among these options to drive the automotive industry's contribution to India's emission reduction goals. The country aims to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% till 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.