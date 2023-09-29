EPFO Extends Deadline To Apply For Higher Pension Till December 31, 2023

The facility was launched on February 26, 2023 and was to remain available only till May 3, 2023. However, considering the representations of the employees, the time limit was extended to June 26, 2023, in order to provide complete four months’ time to eligible pensioners or members for filing applications.

A last opportunity of 15 days was further given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members. Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Options or Joint Options by employees was extended to July 11, 2023. Around 17.49 lakh applications for Validation of Option or Joint Options were received from pensioners/ members till July 11, 2023.