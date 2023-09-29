EPFO Extends Deadline To Apply For Higher Pension Till December 31, 2023
EPFO has extended the deadline for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till December 31, 2023.
Higher Pension Facility
Earlier an online facility was made available by EPFO for submitting Applications for Validation of Option /Joint Options for pension on higher wages. The facility was for eligible pensioners or members in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated November 4, 2022.
Higher Pension Facility Timeline
The facility was launched on February 26, 2023 and was to remain available only till May 3, 2023. However, considering the representations of the employees, the time limit was extended to June 26, 2023, in order to provide complete four months’ time to eligible pensioners or members for filing applications.
A last opportunity of 15 days was further given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members. Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Options or Joint Options by employees was extended to July 11, 2023. Around 17.49 lakh applications for Validation of Option or Joint Options were received from pensioners/ members till July 11, 2023.
The employers were also given further period of three months to submit wage details etc. online latest by September 30, 2023.
However, again many representations have been received from Employers & Employers’ Associations wherein requests have been made to extend further time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners / members.
5.52 lakh Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options are still pending with employers, as on September 29, 2023, that is today.
Hence, the request has been considered sympathetically and the Chairman, Central Board of Trustees has extended the time, for the employers to submit wage details etc till December 31, 2023