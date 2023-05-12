Emerging Economies Face Growth-Climate Security Dilemma: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised on sustainable growth and the environment and the need for balancing the two, while speaking at a G7 seminar in Niigata, Japan.

Sitharaman is on a two-day visit as an invitee to the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting at the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

The Finance Minister underscored the dilemma faced by emerging markets and developing economies between climate security and growth, as they manage overlapping crises and socioeconomic transformation, according to Twitter posts from the Finance Ministry.