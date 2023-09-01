El Nino, Food Inflation To Delay RBI's Easing Of Monetary Policy: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service has said the recent uptick in food inflation and uncertain El Niño-related weather conditions would delay the RBI's consideration of easing monetary policy until early next year.

The rating agency said the domestic demand in India remained buoyant and as long as core inflation remained relatively stable, rate hikes by the were also unlikely, according to a note on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee has decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the third straight meet in August.