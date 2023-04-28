Eight Core Sector Industries Post 3.6% Growth In March; Slowest In Five Months
The output of core sectors had increased by 7.2% in February 2023 and 4.8% in the year-ago month.
The output of eight infrastructure sectors registered a growth of 3.6% in March 2023, the slowest in five months, showed government data released on Friday.
The output of core sectors had increased by 7.2% in February 2023 and 4.8% in the year-ago month. The previous low was 0.7% in October 2022.
The output of crude oil declined by 2.8%, power by 1.8% and cement by 0.8% in March this year.
On the other hand, coal production recorded an increase of 12.2%, fertilisers 9.7%, steel 8.8%, natural gas 2.8% and refinery products 1.5%.
The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 7.6% in FY23, down from 10.4% recorded in 2021-22.
The core sector or key infrastructure industries have a 40.27% weight in the overall index of industrial production.