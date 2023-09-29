BQPrimeEconomy & FinanceEight Core Industries Grow At Fastest Pace In 14 Months
Eight Core Industries Grow At Fastest Pace In 14 Months

The index of eight core industries rose 12.1% year-on-year in August compared with a rise of 8.4% in July.

29 Sep 2023, 5:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Representational Image (Source: Freepik)

India's eight core infrastructure industries grew at the fastest pace in 14 months in August.

The index of eight core industries rose 12.1% year-on-year in August compared with a rise of 8.4% in July, according to data released by the Union government on Friday.

Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (YoY)

  • Coal output rose 17.9% in August on an annual basis, versus 14.9% in July.

  • Crude oil output was flat at 2.1%.

  • Natural gas output grew 10% compared to 8.9% a month ago.

  • Refinery products rose 9.5% as compared with 3.6% in the previous month.

  • Fertiliser production gained 1.8% as against 3.3% last month.

  • Steel output rose 10.9% as compared with a rise of 14.2% last month.

  • Cement rose 18.9% as against 6.9% in the previous month.

  • Electricity output rose 14.9% as compared with a rise of 8% in December.

