Eight Core Industries Grow At Fastest Pace In 14 Months
The index of eight core industries rose 12.1% year-on-year in August compared with a rise of 8.4% in July.
India's eight core infrastructure industries grew at the fastest pace in 14 months in August.
The index of eight core industries rose 12.1% year-on-year in August compared with a rise of 8.4% in July, according to data released by the Union government on Friday.
Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (YoY)
Coal output rose 17.9% in August on an annual basis, versus 14.9% in July.
Crude oil output was flat at 2.1%.
Natural gas output grew 10% compared to 8.9% a month ago.
Refinery products rose 9.5% as compared with 3.6% in the previous month.
Fertiliser production gained 1.8% as against 3.3% last month.
Steel output rose 10.9% as compared with a rise of 14.2% last month.
Cement rose 18.9% as against 6.9% in the previous month.
Electricity output rose 14.9% as compared with a rise of 8% in December.