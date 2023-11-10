Economists Expect Extra Funds For MGNREGA As Poor Rains Dampen Rural Job Prospects

ICRA’s Chief Economist Aditi Nayar told BQ Prime that she expects the additional demand to be around Rs 25,000-30,000 crore, adding that a change in the festive calendar could have led to a change in the MGNREGA work demanded.

Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank Ltd., also expects the expenditure to increase by Rs 30,000 crore.

“The employment provided (number of households) under the scheme has already reached 83% of full year FY23. Our estimate assumes that some of the expenditure is carried over to next year,” she told BQ Prime.

Some of the factors inching up the demand for the employment guarantee scheme, according to her, include the poor monsoon impacting agricultural activity. However, she expects rural wage growth to be slowly picking up which could turn the tide for the rest of the year.

“Rural growth indicators have remained mixed, reflecting uneven monsoon performance. This is also reflected in higher demand for work on NREGA. On the positive front, rural wage growth has picked up, turning mildly positive in real terms. The impact of which is reflected in FMCG sales volume growth, which has continued to improve in the second quarter of FY24,” Gupta said.

Data released earlier this month from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Ltd. showed that rural unemployment jumped to 10.82% from 6.2%, while the urban rate eased slightly to 8.44%.

Buddha concurred that one of the key factors leading to an increase in demand for work under the scheme was the bad monsoon. Uneven rains tends to leave agricultural operations to suffer and this has a bearing on rural workers who use NREGA as a fallback option, he told BQ Prime.

Another reason for the higher number of people is the leeway to use both account-based and Aadhaar-based payments systems, he said. "Last year, there was lot of confusion as the option of Aadhaar-based payments system was mandated. That also contributed to the large-scale deletion in the last 18 months. Many who did not have eligibility for Aadhaar-based payment were denied and that's not the case this time," he said.

In January, a circular from the Ministry of Rural Development mandated the nationwide implementation of the Aadhaar-Based Payment System in MGNREGA programmes. On Aug. 30, the ministry extended the mandatory ABPS deadline for MGNREGA to Dec. 31.

"...despite multiple deadline extensions, a significant proportion of workers still do not meet the eligibility criteria for ABPS... Currently, 62.6% of all workers and 86.1% of active workers are eligible for ABPS," Libtech India, in its FY24 implementation status report for the first six months of this year stated.