Economic Survey 2023: India's Economy To Grow 6.5% In FY24

India's economy is likely to grow 6.5% in 2023-24 compared with 7% this fiscal and 8.7% in 2021-22, according to the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

Nominal GDP is estimated to grow 11% in FY24, according to the survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the budget on Tuesday. India will likely remain the fastest growing major economy in the world.

The recovery from the pandemic was relatively quick, with growth next fiscal to be supported by solid domestic demand, and a pick-up in capital investment, it said. The uptick in private consumption has also boosted production activity, resulting in an increase in capacity utilisation across sectors, said the survey.

The central government capital expenditure, which increased by 63.4% in the first eight months of FY23, was another growth driver for the economy in the current year, crowding in private capex since January-March 2022, the survey said. "On current trend, it appears that the full year’s capital expenditure budget will be met."

A sustained increase in private capex is also "imminent" with the strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporates and the consequent increase in credit financing it has been able to generate.