Economic Survey 2023: India's Economy To Grow 6.5% In FY24
Nominal GDP is estimated to grow 11% in FY24, the survey estimated.
India's economy is likely to grow 6.5% in 2023-24 compared with 7% this fiscal and 8.7% in 2021-22, according to the Economic Survey for 2022-23.
Nominal GDP is estimated to grow 11% in FY24, according to the survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the budget on Tuesday. India will likely remain the fastest growing major economy in the world.
The recovery from the pandemic was relatively quick, with growth next fiscal to be supported by solid domestic demand, and a pick-up in capital investment, it said. The uptick in private consumption has also boosted production activity, resulting in an increase in capacity utilisation across sectors, said the survey.
The central government capital expenditure, which increased by 63.4% in the first eight months of FY23, was another growth driver for the economy in the current year, crowding in private capex since January-March 2022, the survey said. "On current trend, it appears that the full year’s capital expenditure budget will be met."
A sustained increase in private capex is also "imminent" with the strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporates and the consequent increase in credit financing it has been able to generate.
Key Highlights
With an emphasis on infrastructure-intensive sectors like roads and highways, railways, and housing and urban affairs, the increase in capex has large-scale positive implications for medium-term growth.
The government’s capex-led strategy will enable India to keep the growth-interest rate differential positive, leading to a sustainable debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium run.
Growth driven by private consumption, higher capex, strengthening corporate balance sheet, credit to small businesses and return of migrant workers to cities.
If inflation declines in FY24 and real cost of credit does not rise, credit growth is likely to be brisk.
The RBI's projection of 6.8% inflation this fiscal is outside the upper target limit is not high enough to deter private consumption, and is also not too low to weaken inducement to invest.
Borrowing cost may remain "higher for longer", entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle.
Challenge of rupee depreciation persists with the likelihood of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Current account deficit may continue to widen as global commodity prices remain elevated, economic growth momentum stays strong.
If CAD widens, the rupee may face depreciation pressure though the overall external situation is likely to remain manageable.
India has sufficient forex reserves to finance CAD and intervene in forex market to manage rupee volatility.
Elevated downside risks to global economic outlook with inflation persisting in the advanced economies and hints of further rate hikes by central banks.
Credit disbursal, capital investment cycle, expansion of public digital platform and schemes like production-linked incentives, National Logitics Policy and PM Gati Shakti to drive economic growth.
Bank credit growth likely to be brisk in FY24 on the back of benign inflation, moderate credit costs.