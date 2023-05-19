Draft Angel Tax Rules: Government To Include More Methods For Valuation Of Shares
Draft rules on these changes would be open for public comments for 10 days, after which these will be notified in the gazette.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes, after stakeholder consultation, has decided to include additional methods for the valuation of shares with respect to angel tax.
SEBI-registered entities, endowment funds, banks and insurance entities along with government and government-related investors among others, would be excluded, according to a press release issued by the government on Friday.
This move modifies the existing rule 11UA for valuation of shares for the purposes of Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
The new angel tax amendment refers to an announcement in the Union budget 2023 where, if the value received on issue of shares exceeds the Fair Market Value of those shares, then the additional consideration would be chargeable as ‘Income from other sources’.
What Changes Now?
Currently, rule 11UA prescribes two valuation methods for valuation of shares—Discounted Cash Flow and Net Asset Value method for resident investors.
The ministry has decided to include five more valuation methods, available for non-resident investors, in addition to the DCF and NAV methods of valuation.
Additionally, the ministry noted that if the consideration comes from a non-resident entity, then the price of the equity shares corresponding to such consideration may be taken as the FMV of the equity share, subject to the following:
The FMV does not exceed the aggregate consideration that is received from the notified entity.
Consideration has been received within a period of 90 days of the date of issue of shares, which are the subject matter of valuation.
"Price matching for resident and non-resident investors would be available with reference to investment by Venture Capital Funds or specified funds," the notification said.
Other proposals include:
Valuation report by the Merchant Banker would be acceptable, if it has been released at a date not more than 90 days prior to the date of issue of shares.
A safe harbour of 10% variation in value will be allowed to account for forex fluctuations, bidding processes and variations in other economic indicators, etc.
Exclusion Criteria
Government and government-related investors such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, international or multilateral organisations or agencies, including entities controlled by the government with 75% direct or indirect ownership by the government.
Banks or entities involved in insurance business, where such entity is subject to applicable regulations in the country where it is established or incorporated or is a resident.
Entities that are already monitored by regulatory bodies—such as those registered with SEBI as Category-I Foreign Portfolio Investors; endowment funds associated with a university, hospitals or charities; pension funds under foreign law/specified territory; broad-based pooled investment vehicle or funds that have more than 50 investors but is not a hedge fund.
Startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.