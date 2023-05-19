Draft Angel Tax Rules: Government To Include More Methods For Valuation Of Shares

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, after stakeholder consultation, has decided to include additional methods for the valuation of shares with respect to angel tax.

SEBI-registered entities, endowment funds, banks and insurance entities along with government and government-related investors among others, would be excluded, according to a press release issued by the government on Friday.

This move modifies the existing rule 11UA for valuation of shares for the purposes of Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Draft rules on these changes would be open for public comments for 10 days, after which these will be notified in the gazette.

The new angel tax amendment refers to an announcement in the Union budget 2023 where, if the value received on issue of shares exceeds the Fair Market Value of those shares, then the additional consideration would be chargeable as ‘Income from other sources’.