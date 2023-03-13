Divestment Target Hit By Hindustan Zinc Logjam, IDBI Bank Sale May Be Pushed To Next Fiscal
The divestment proceeds stand at Rs 31,107 crore for the current fiscal, far short of the revised target.
The sale of 29.54% stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is unlikely to be completed in this fiscal as there is no rush, according to a senior official with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Union government is staring at a divestment target of Rs 50,000 crore for the current fiscal, according to estimates, which were revised downwards from the originally budgeted Rs 65,000 crore. Currently, the divestment proceeds stand at Rs 31,107 crore in 2022–23.
A PTI report said the stake sale in HZL is likely only after clarity is received on the overseas zinc asset transfer and minority stakeholder concerns are addressed. It reported that a cashless asset transfer was possible as it is a related-party transaction.
Earlier in January, Vedanta Group had announced its intention to sell its Zinc International assets to listed subsidiary HZL, according to an exchange filing. Vedanta owns 64.9% in the company, while the government holds a shareholder stake of 29.54%.
IDBI Stake Sale
Regarding the IDBI transaction, the official quoted above said the second stage of financial bids might take longer than initially stated. The financial bids are likely to be pushed to the next fiscal as there is no rush to complete the process, the official said.
The IDBI transaction is the first banking disinvestment process, which would pave the way for the disinvestment of two government banks announced in the previous budget.
A cumulative 60.72% stake—owned by the government and Life Insurance Corp.—is on the disinvestment block. The government and LIC currently own 45.48% and 49.24%, respectively.
Healthy Dividend
Dividend receipts by the government have been positive and have crossed the Rs 50,000-crore mark for the second year in a row, according to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.
Dividend receipts from central public sector enterprises in the current fiscal stand at Rs 50,376 crore against a revised estimate target of Rs 43,000 crore. In the previous fiscal, the dividend receipts reached Rs 59,294 crore.
In an earlier conversation with BQ Prime, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that divestment and dividends must be considered together. "...Dividend and disinvestment, to some extent, have to be looked at together because so long as we are not able to disinvest, we do have our equity giving us returns in the form of dividend."