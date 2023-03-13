Divestment Target Hit By Hindustan Zinc Logjam, IDBI Bank Sale May Be Pushed To Next Fiscal

The sale of 29.54% stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is unlikely to be completed in this fiscal as there is no rush, according to a senior official with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Union government is staring at a divestment target of Rs 50,000 crore for the current fiscal, according to estimates, which were revised downwards from the originally budgeted Rs 65,000 crore. Currently, the divestment proceeds stand at Rs 31,107 crore in 2022–23.

A PTI report said the stake sale in HZL is likely only after clarity is received on the overseas zinc asset transfer and minority stakeholder concerns are addressed. It reported that a cashless asset transfer was possible as it is a related-party transaction.

Earlier in January, Vedanta Group had announced its intention to sell its Zinc International assets to listed subsidiary HZL, according to an exchange filing. Vedanta owns 64.9% in the company, while the government holds a shareholder stake of 29.54%.