Direct Tax, GST Mop-Up Likely To Offset Shortfall In FY23 Collections

With less than a month left in FY23, India's tax expectations for the current fiscal indicate that healthy income tax and GST collections will offset any shortfall due to lower excise duty collections and disinvestment.

However, the country's gross direct tax collection may fall marginally short of the revised estimate, according to two senior government officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Direct taxes will be over 95% of estimates but will not breach the target, one of the quoted officials above told BQ Prime. As of Saturday, the direct tax estimate had reached 83% of the target with 20 days left, he said.

Advance tax, payable on or before March 15, is likely to push up direct tax revenue closer to the target, according to the second official quoted above.

India will meet its revised gross tax collection target for the current financial year, economists told BQ Prime, as healthy income tax and GST will offset any shortfall due to lower excise duty collections and disinvestment receipts.

The government's gross tax collection was raised steeply by over 10% to Rs 30.4 lakh crore for FY23 at the Union Budget 2023.