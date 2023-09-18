Direct Tax Collections Up 24% So Far This Fiscal

The Union government has achieved 46% of its budgetary direct tax target, with net collections of Rs 8.65 lakh crore after the receipt of the second installment of advance tax.

The annual budgetary direct tax target, comprising corporate and personal income tax, is fixed at Rs 18.23 lakh crore.

Net direct tax collections came in at Rs 8,65,117 crore, a 24% increase as compared with Rs 7,00,416 crore over the same period in the previous fiscal, according to a release by the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Monday.

The collections comprised corporate income tax at Rs 4.16 lakh crore and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax, at Rs 4.47 lakh crore—both net of refunds.

The budgetary estimate for CIT and PIT in the current fiscal is Rs 9,22,675 crore and Rs 9,00,575 crore, respectively.