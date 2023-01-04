Digital Payments Led Complaints Received Under RBI's Ombudsman Scheme In FY22

The Reserve Bank of India received the maximum complaints relating to digital modes of payment and transaction under the Ombudsman scheme in fiscal 2022.

Over 4.18 lakh complaints were registered under RBI's Ombudsman scheme in financial year 2022, according to an annual report released by central bank on Jan. 4.

Complaints relating to the digital modes of payment and transactions were the highest in number—constituting 42.12% of the total complaints, the report said. The overall volume of complaints received under the Ombudsman schemes and by the consumer education, protection cells increased by 9.39% year-on-year in FY22.

The Ombudsman scheme enables resolution of customer grievances related to services provided by entities regulated by RBI such as banks, non-banking financial companies, payments banks, among others.