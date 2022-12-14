Demand For MGNREGA Has Been Declining, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The demand for MGNREGA scheme has been declining, which could signal reduction in demand for jobs in rural areas, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister fielded questions concerning the fiscal deficit, inflation, subsidy bill and capex progress, among other topics, in the Parliament on Wednesday.

The first Supplementary Demand for Grants was passed in the Lok Sabha following the Finance Minister's reply on key issues raised by parliamentarians.

In terms of additional grants, the highest demand has been for fertilizer subsidy, Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman highlighted that inflation is being monitored closely, and fiscal deficit is expected to be in line with budgeted target. Efforts are also on to revive BSNL with a special package, she said.

Here are five key takeaways: