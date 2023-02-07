Declining Core Inflation Limits Need For More Rate Hikes By RBI: S&P

S&P Global Ratings, on Tuesday, said core inflation in India has been declining sequentially, and an elevated 6.25% policy rate limits the need for further rate hikes.

The Reserve Bank has increased the short-term lending rate by 225 basis points since May last year to contain the inflation, which was mostly driven by external factors, especially global supply chain disruption, following the Russia-Ukraine war outbreak.

The policy rate now stands at 6.25%. The RBI's rate-setting panel, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), will decide the interest rate on Wednesday.