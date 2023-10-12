CPI Preview: Retail Inflation Set To Ease In September
A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimates a reading of 5.4% for September, compared with 6.83% in August.
India's retail inflation is expected to ease in September, led by a decline in vegetable prices, including tomatoes.
A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimates the country's consumer price index-based inflation at 5.4% for September. In August, the headline print was 6.83%, compared to 7.44% in July, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
A bigger disinflation in vegetable prices will be seen in September, as the average price of vegetables for the month has recorded a significant month-on-month decline compared to August, according to Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank AG. He forecasts the September headline print at 5.2%. This will likely constitute a -1% month-on-month decline in September headline CPI, compared to -0.1% month-on-month in August.
"If our forecast turns out to be correct, then CPI inflation will likely average about 6.5% in July–September 2023 and fall below the 5% mark in October 2023," Das said.
Risks Remain
The future trajectory will be conditioned by a number of factors, like lower area sown under pulses, dips in reservoir levels, El Niño conditions, and volatile global energy and food prices, as the Monetary Policy Committee stated in its resolution earlier this month.
While the MPC expects inflation to cool with the abating of seasonal spikes in vegetable prices, it sees other food items, such as cereals, pulses, and spices, remaining under pressure, according to Crisil.
The prices of spices are also expected to be elevated due to a demand-supply mismatch. The impact of an uneven monsoon is a risk for kharif production as well, especially for pulses and oilseeds, wherein sowing was lower year-on-year, Crisil said. Rabi production faces risk from low reservoir levels, too, it said.
According to the Reserve Bank’s enterprise surveys, manufacturing firms expect higher input cost pressures but marginally lower growth in selling prices in Q3 compared to the previous quarter. Services and infrastructure firms expect a moderation in the growth of input costs and selling prices.
The RBI has projected CPI inflation at 5.4% for fiscal 2024, with Q2 at 6.4%.