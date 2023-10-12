CPI Preview: Retail Inflation Set To Ease In September

India's retail inflation is expected to ease in September, led by a decline in vegetable prices, including tomatoes.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimates the country's consumer price index-based inflation at 5.4% for September. In August, the headline print was 6.83%, compared to 7.44% in July, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

A bigger disinflation in vegetable prices will be seen in September, as the average price of vegetables for the month has recorded a significant month-on-month decline compared to August, according to Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank AG. He forecasts the September headline print at 5.2%. This will likely constitute a -1% month-on-month decline in September headline CPI, compared to -0.1% month-on-month in August.

"If our forecast turns out to be correct, then CPI inflation will likely average about 6.5% in July–September 2023 and fall below the 5% mark in October 2023," Das said.