CPI Inflation: Will August Be Worse Still
India's CPI inflation may subside as the food price shock is seen as transitory, giving the RBI space to remain mildly hawkish.
India's retail inflation is expected to stay high in August after the surge seen in July due to a spike in vegetable prices, most notably tomatoes.
However, soon after, headline inflation may subside as the food price shock is seen as transitory, giving the Reserve Bank of India enough space to maintain its mildly hawkish stance.
Q2 FY24 Inflation: Likely To Overshoot RBI Estimates
The recent surge in vegetable-led headline inflation may prompt markets to reassess the MPC’s ability to continue to look through these impacts, according to Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. "Though uncertainty remains from adverse weather events, we expect the spike in July inflation to be transient as supply chains normalise in the coming months amid the pick-up in kharif sowing and supply-side government intervention," he said.
In August, high-frequency data points to some softening in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes and cauliflower, whereas those of onions and brinjal are higher. Prices of cereal, pulses, and oils have risen.
Rakshit forecasts inflation in Q2 FY24 to surge to 7.3%, compared with the MPC’s recent estimate of 6.2%. However, it is likely to moderate to sub-5% levels in Q4. "We thus maintain our long-held view of a prolonged pause by the MPC while keeping a close eye on inflation becoming generalised," he said.
Continued Upside In August
"We are currently tracking August inflation at 7.5%, led by continued upside risks for perishable food prices," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay. The sharp sequential uptick in food-led (specifically perishable) inflation could continue till September, although various control measures are being enacted, she said.
Tomatoes are being imported from Nepal to ease the supply crisis, while the government is also releasing onions from the buffer stock and has already announced significant imports of tur dal this year. Retail prices of tomatoes seem to have peaked, but high prices of non-perishables such as pulses and spices are showing some persistence.
The RBI cannot do much to influence food supply management, but the ongoing spike adds pressure to stay vigilant on domestic dynamics, and the RBI is likely to look right through this transitory food price shock while maintaining a cautious stance, she explained. Emkay forecasts FY24 inflation at about 5.5%, with easing core inflation and a sharp mean reversion in food price trends in H2 FY24 keeping the RBI on hold.
Risks Of A Wage-Price Spiral
The significantly higher July CPI print has made the outlook on inflation highly uncertain, said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank. The longer food inflation stays elevated, the greater the risk that inflation expectations could begin to rise, she said. Assuming food prices moderate in the coming months and core inflation stays well-behaved, the RBI is expected to maintain a pause on interest rates in FY24. The policy focus will remain on keeping liquidity conditions tight while inflation remains elevated.
IDFC First Bank forecasts August CPI to print between 7.2% and 7.5% year-on-year, mainly due to food inflation, while core inflation remains at about 5%.
The RBI is likely to look through the surge in food inflation as core inflation remains contained. Core CPI inflation is expected to average 5% in FY24 versus 6.3% in FY23, according to a forecast by Sen Gupta. "The risk to our core estimate is if inflation expectations begin to rise, which could create a wage-price spiral," she cautioned. Indeed, there is an 80% correlation between core inflation and current inflation expectations, said Sen Gupta. The latter could rise, the longer food inflation remains elevated. Hence, it is important that supply-side measures be taken to temper food prices.