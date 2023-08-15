CPI Inflation: Will August Be Worse Still

The recent surge in vegetable-led headline inflation may prompt markets to reassess the MPC’s ability to continue to look through these impacts, according to Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. "Though uncertainty remains from adverse weather events, we expect the spike in July inflation to be transient as supply chains normalise in the coming months amid the pick-up in kharif sowing and supply-side government intervention," he said.

In August, high-frequency data points to some softening in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes and cauliflower, whereas those of onions and brinjal are higher. Prices of cereal, pulses, and oils have risen.

Rakshit forecasts inflation in Q2 FY24 to surge to 7.3%, compared with the MPC’s recent estimate of 6.2%. However, it is likely to moderate to sub-5% levels in Q4. "We thus maintain our long-held view of a prolonged pause by the MPC while keeping a close eye on inflation becoming generalised," he said.