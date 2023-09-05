Countries Need Show Willingness To Make Cross-Border Payments Cheaper: T Rabi Sankar

"I think it is a question of willingness. It's not a question of lack of knowledge or lack of technology. And it's a question of commitment of policymakers across the globe, that we need to find a solution, and you should be open enough to look for the solutions outside the existing correspondent banking system," he said.

Sankar also advocated that the best way for the Fintech industry to function will be the establishment of a robust self-regulatory organisation. He said the fintech firms should focus on coming out with products and services that are beneficial to society, address a felt need and do their business responsibly.