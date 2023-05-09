Corporates Praise Income Tax Portal, Step Up Automation, Finds Deloitte Survey

Corporates are appreciating the new income tax portal—including features such as computer-based scrutiny selection, speedy processing of returns and refunds, and faceless assessments—along with other tax department initiatives, according to a survey by Deloitte.

Corporates are also integrating technology, accelerating investments and developing talent in terms of adopting greater automation in tax functions, it said.

The Income-Tax Digitalisation in India survey polled 129 tax professionals, ranging from the C-suite to finance and taxation managers, and offers insights on industry acceptance and preparedness.

The income tax portal has emerged as one of the most effective digital tax administration initiatives across companies, based on its user-friendly interface and e-documentation trail maintenance, the survey highlighted.

Pre-filled ITRs and the Annual Information Statement/Taxpayer Information Summary has also reduced the time spent in data collation and prevented errors, it said.

Other key findings include:

Respondents from companies with a turnover of Rs 500-3,000 crore appreciated the computer-based scrutiny selection the most.

Faceless assessments have been appreciated the most by respondents from companies with a turnover of Rs 3,000-6,400 crore.

84% of respondents from companies, with a turnover of more than Rs 6,400 crore, wanted the department to use other taxpayer fillings such as GST returns, annual return filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act to ease compliance.

Among smaller companies, 64% of respondents from companies with a turnover of less than Rs 500 crore, suggested streamlining Tax deducted at source/Tax collected at source compliance with the help of technology.

Companies have begun to actively incorporate tax efficiency in their Enterprise Resource Planning, the survey said.