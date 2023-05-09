Corporates Praise Income Tax Portal, Step Up Automation, Finds Deloitte Survey
India Inc. ranked the new income tax portal as one of the most effective digital tax administration tools, the survey said.
Corporates are appreciating the new income tax portal—including features such as computer-based scrutiny selection, speedy processing of returns and refunds, and faceless assessments—along with other tax department initiatives, according to a survey by Deloitte.
Corporates are also integrating technology, accelerating investments and developing talent in terms of adopting greater automation in tax functions, it said.
The Income-Tax Digitalisation in India survey polled 129 tax professionals, ranging from the C-suite to finance and taxation managers, and offers insights on industry acceptance and preparedness.
The income tax portal has emerged as one of the most effective digital tax administration initiatives across companies, based on its user-friendly interface and e-documentation trail maintenance, the survey highlighted.
Pre-filled ITRs and the Annual Information Statement/Taxpayer Information Summary has also reduced the time spent in data collation and prevented errors, it said.
Other key findings include:
Respondents from companies with a turnover of Rs 500-3,000 crore appreciated the computer-based scrutiny selection the most.
Faceless assessments have been appreciated the most by respondents from companies with a turnover of Rs 3,000-6,400 crore.
84% of respondents from companies, with a turnover of more than Rs 6,400 crore, wanted the department to use other taxpayer fillings such as GST returns, annual return filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act to ease compliance.
Among smaller companies, 64% of respondents from companies with a turnover of less than Rs 500 crore, suggested streamlining Tax deducted at source/Tax collected at source compliance with the help of technology.
Companies have begun to actively incorporate tax efficiency in their Enterprise Resource Planning, the survey said.
What Next?
The findings indicate that larger organisations use more technology, and seek the use of interdepartmental records of various filings for simplification in tax reporting. Smaller companies are looking for a more direct avenue of streamlining TDS/TCS compliance.
According to Deloitte, the next step in tax transformation would be data extraction with automation, which can aid companies with computations and reconciliations, ultimately leading to more tax filings.
Unlike GST, corporate income tax automation is at a nascent stage and is yet to reach its full potential, Deloitte said. It can happen with a "bit of push from the tax administration and some pull from companies" that see the benefit in automation and use of technology.
Government efforts in tax administration to enhance compliance have helped improve collections—including record GST collections in April at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.
Net direct tax collection for FY23 also met the revised estimate figure of Rs 16.61 lakh crore, according to provisional tax figures released by the Finance Ministry. It grew over 17% from the previous year.
While the tax target for the previous fiscal was cited as 'conservative' by economists and tax experts, considering the trajectory of economic growth, the figures have remained high despite revenue foregone on customs and excise duty cuts in FY23.
Final figures, including tax revenue and fiscal deficit for the previous fiscal, will be released by the Controller General of Accounts at the end of May 2023.