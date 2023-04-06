Consumer Confidence Picks Up, Household Inflation Expectations Ease: RBI Surveys

Consumer confidence continues to recover from the historic low recorded in mid-2021, even though it remained in the pessimistic zone, according to the latest findings of the RBI's Consumer Confidence Survey.

The current situation index rose by 2.2 points to 87 on account of improved perceptions of the general economic situation, employment, and household income.

Households' overall outlook for the year ahead remained positive despite marginally lower optimism, according to the release on the survey. With an uptick in current perception, the sentiments on employment are nearing the levels seen around mid-2019.

Consumers are also optimistic about the employment outlook, as more than half of the respondents expect the job scenario to improve over the next year.