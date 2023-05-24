Congress’ Karnataka Review Won’t Affect Big Projects, But Contractors Are Worried

As the jostle for cabinet berths and portfolios continues in the newly sworn-in Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka, several contractor associations in the state have expressed concern over the state's decision to put on hold new projects and withhold pending payments till a review is completed.

Given the state of the economy and allegations of corruption by contractors against the previous BJP government, there is a worry that they could be in for more uncertainty. However, senior bureaucrats point out that such a decision to review projects cleared by a previous government is common and happens every time there is a change of guard.

A senior official in the finance department pointed out that when the BJP came to power in 2019, after the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government, it put in place a similar decision. However, eventually, most of the "genuine" projects were back on track, according to him.

As far as the large projects by multinationals and big Indian corporates are concerned, traditionally, they have been largely unaffected by political changes in Karnataka, unlike in other states. There may be a few minor issues that will be brought up by the new dispensation, but on the whole, such large projects usually come with the assurance that they will not be derailed due to political changes, according to two senior bureaucrats.

However, no official discussion seems to have taken place, and it's likely only after the allocation of portfolios. One of the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers, who requested anonymity, confirmed that "such big projects in the interest of the state will be protected and expedited by the new government". The aim is to provide a "most conducive environment for ease of business", he added.