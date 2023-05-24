Congress’ Karnataka Review Won’t Affect Big Projects, But Contractors Are Worried
Contractors may have to contend with further delays as the state freezes payments. No official discussion yet.
As the jostle for cabinet berths and portfolios continues in the newly sworn-in Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka, several contractor associations in the state have expressed concern over the state's decision to put on hold new projects and withhold pending payments till a review is completed.
Given the state of the economy and allegations of corruption by contractors against the previous BJP government, there is a worry that they could be in for more uncertainty. However, senior bureaucrats point out that such a decision to review projects cleared by a previous government is common and happens every time there is a change of guard.
A senior official in the finance department pointed out that when the BJP came to power in 2019, after the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government, it put in place a similar decision. However, eventually, most of the "genuine" projects were back on track, according to him.
As far as the large projects by multinationals and big Indian corporates are concerned, traditionally, they have been largely unaffected by political changes in Karnataka, unlike in other states. There may be a few minor issues that will be brought up by the new dispensation, but on the whole, such large projects usually come with the assurance that they will not be derailed due to political changes, according to two senior bureaucrats.
However, no official discussion seems to have taken place, and it's likely only after the allocation of portfolios. One of the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers, who requested anonymity, confirmed that "such big projects in the interest of the state will be protected and expedited by the new government". The aim is to provide a "most conducive environment for ease of business", he added.
The primary concern now will be contractor-driven work, mainly infrastructure projects across the state. Here, officials point out that there are two separate issues. One is for projects where an agreement is signed and work is in progress or completed, and the other is for those where work is yet to be started.
As far as the former is concerned, the state is legally bound to pay the contractor, and the worst-case scenario is a delay in such payments, say officials. In fact, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, or BBMP, which runs Bengaluru city, has to make pending payments of around Rs 400 crore for works completed as early as 2021. Funds of about Rs 650 crore due to the BBMP from the state government under several schemes are yet to be released, according to BBMP officials.
In this situation, the government’s decision to review projects and delay payments caused concern among civic contractors. One of the newly sworn-in ministers, Ramalinga Reddy, who is an eight-time MLA from Bengaluru, met the contractors and assured them that payments would be released soon.
Officials say this issue will have to be sorted out soon. As far as new projects are concerned, they say many were ordered in the last days of the previous government and would certainly be "under review". They point out that in many cases, the incumbent MLAs have lost, and that could lead to a change of priorities at the grassroot level in several constituencies. However, they reiterate that this is a common feature whenever there is a change of guard at the top.
Given that these projects come under various ministries and departments, finance department officials do have details of the gross value of such projects, which could run into thousands of crores.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will be in New Delhi over the next two days to finalise the list of cabinet ministers and portfolios. Siddaramaiah himself is a veteran finance minister, and he has his work cut out for him. Not only will he have to make sure the state pays its dues, but he will also have to find the funds for the enormous number of welfare schemes that his party has promised in its portfolio.