Commercial Vehicles Sales Surpass Pre-Covid Levels In June

Commercial vehicle sales in June surpassed the pre-Covid levels for the first time with a growth of 1.5% compared to the sales in June 2019, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

However, it grew a modest 0.4% year-on-year to 73,212 units in June, even as sales of light commercial vehicle fell 4.6%.

"The CV segment confronted mixed dynamics influenced by inconsistent demand, supply issues, government policies and external market factors," Manish Raj Singhania, president at FADA, said in a statement.

"Despite fluctuating demand and vehicle availability issues, the government's infrastructural push and coal mining growth spurred demand for heavy commercial vehicles, counteracted by high-interest rates and rising prices," he said.

The commercial vehicle in the coming months will be faced with a combination of positive market sentiment and potential impact of monsoon on infrastructural projects, a key reason for the uptick in sales.

In comparison to pre-Covid levels, the overall auto retail marked a marginal decrease of 3%, with two-wheelers as the sole laggard, the auto dealers' body said.