Coal Stock Improves On Better Supply, Peak Power Demand Below Expectation

The peak power demand at the start of April is surprisingly still below the 200-gigawatt level and coal stock improved by a tenth on account of better supplies, giving hope that the country may be in a better position to tackle any possible electricity crisis this year.

The total coal stock—an important component to meet the power demand—rose 9.48% to 37.10 million tonnes as of April 4, in comparison to the month ago period, as the overall imported coal stock by the imported coal-based plants rose by 29.44% month-on-month, according to the Central Electricity Authority's website.

The overall imported coal stock was 5,900 tonnes at the domestic coal-fired pit head plants on April 4 compared to no imports as of March 4. Imports rose 25% over the previous month to 2.2 million tonnes at the non pit-head plants. The domestic coal stock increased 7.66% month-on-month or by 2.2 MT, the data showed.