Coal India's Coking Coal Output Grows 17% In FY23

"The quantum leap was a whopping 8 MT. This assumes significance at a time when the Ministry of Coal has asked CIL to elevate the output of this category of coal to 105 MT by 2030, in a bid to reduce its imports and forex outgo," it said. Subsidiary companies Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. and Central Coal Fields together accounted for almost the entire output of 54.3 MT in 2022-23.