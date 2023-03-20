Central Government External Debt At 2.6% Of GDP, Risk Profile Safe: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the risk profile in terms of the central government's external debt is "safe and prudent".
The total amount of the central government debt or liabilities is estimated at about Rs 155.8 lakh crore, or 57.3%, of the gross domestic product as on March 31, 2023, Sitharaman said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on a question by MP Nama Nageswara Rao. Of this, the external debt valued at current exchange rate is estimated at Rs 7.03 lakh crore, Sitharaman said.
The share of external debt is about 4.5% of total debt or liabilities of the central government and 2.6% of the GDP, the reply said.
According to Sitharaman, since external debt is mostly financed by multilateral and bilateral agencies at concessional rates, therefore the risk profile is safe and prudent.
Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the rupee exhibited the least volatility among its peer currencies despite the massive appreciation of the greenback, according to a PTI report. India's external debt is minimal to its balances and the economic growth rate, Das said.
Sitharaman said the RBI, in consultation with the government, had announced various measures to diversify and expand the sources of forex funding to mitigate exchange rate volatility and global spillovers.
These measures include:
Incremental foreign currency non-resident (bank) and non-resident (external) rupee deposit liabilities have been exempted from maintaining cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio for deposits mobilised up to Nov. 4, 2022.
Fresh FCNR(B) and NRE deposits were exempted till Oct. 31, 2022, from the extant regulation on interest rates—interest rates shall not be higher than those offered by the banks on comparable domestic rupee term deposits.
Regulatory regime pertaining to FPIs in debt flows has been revised.
The external commercial borrowing limit under automatic route has been raised to $1.5 billion and the all-in-cost ceiling has been raised by 100 basis points in select cases up to Dec. 31, 2022.
RBI has enabled rupee trade on July 11, 2022, and it serves as an additional arrangement for invoicing, payment and settlement of exports or imports in Indian rupee.