Central Government External Debt At 2.6% Of GDP, Risk Profile Safe: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the risk profile in terms of the central government's external debt is "safe and prudent".

The total amount of the central government debt or liabilities is estimated at about Rs 155.8 lakh crore, or 57.3%, of the gross domestic product as on March 31, 2023, Sitharaman said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on a question by MP Nama Nageswara Rao. Of this, the external debt valued at current exchange rate is estimated at Rs 7.03 lakh crore, Sitharaman said.

The share of external debt is about 4.5% of total debt or liabilities of the central government and 2.6% of the GDP, the reply said.

According to Sitharaman, since external debt is mostly financed by multilateral and bilateral agencies at concessional rates, therefore the risk profile is safe and prudent.