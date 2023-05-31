CEA Anantha Nageswaran Says Risks To Growth Forecast Are More Evenly Balanced

Risks to the growth forecast for fiscal 2024 are more evenly balanced now than they were a few months ago, according to Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

Growth prospects appear bright with the economy retaining momentum from the previous fiscal as it heads into the current financial year, Nageswaran said, following the release of Q4 GDP data.

According to data released by MOSPI, India’s GDP grew by 6.1% in Q4 FY23 as against 4.5% in Q3 FY23. For the full fiscal 2023, India’s GDP grew by 7.2% as compared with expectations of 7%.

"We might even be able to say that for the first revised estimates for the year ending March 2023, which will be released in February of next year, (we) will be able to see a further upward revision to these numbers," Nageswaran said.

According to him, Q2 and Q3 data in FY23 were artificially depressed due to the base effect from the upward revision of data starting 2019-2020.

In terms of risks, he highlighted that India might face potential headwinds from crude oil prices, monetary tightening in developed countries and financial stress overseas.