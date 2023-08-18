CBDT Invites Suggestions On Draft Tax Form For Inventory Valuation

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has sought comments and suggestions from the general public and stakeholders for draft tax form for inventory valuation, which was released earlier this week.

Announced in the Union budget 2023, the form 6C is a detailed report of inventory valuation across multiple categories, which has to be signed and verified by a cost accountant.

The CBDT has asked the general public to submit their suggestions on the form to ustpl3lQ2nic.in by Aug. 31.

Prior to this, an assessing officer, with the approval of superior authorities, could direct an assessee to have their accounts audited by an accountant. This was allowed under sub-section (2A) of Section 142 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if they felt there were any doubts about the correctness of the accounts, multiplicity of transactions in the accounts or specialised nature of business activity of the assessee. A form 6B was prescribed for the same.

As part of the budget announcement, Section 142(2A) was amended to get accounts audited by an accountant and to get inventory valued by a cost accountant.

The amendment will help ensure that the closing stock is properly valued and avoid any undervaluation of inventory, which could reduce profit in one year and subsequently defer taxes, according to Bahroze Kamdin, tax partner at Deloitte.

"The earlier rule did not provide for the form for valuation of the inventory, which is now proposed to be introduced for which comments are being sought," Kamdin said.