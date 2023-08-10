Capacity Utilisation Rises, But Consumer Confidence Falls: RBI Surveys
Household perception of current inflation inched up by 10 basis points to 8.9%.
Capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. However, consumer confidence saw a dip. Improvements in respondents' sentiment on income and spending were offset by higher pessimism on general economic and employment situations.
Household perception of current inflation inched up by 10 basis points to 8.9%, according to the RBI's latest surveys published on Thursday. However, their expectations of both three-month and one-year-ahead inflation moderated by 10 bps each to 10% and 10.3%, respectively.
Among major consumption categories, the share of respondents expecting a price rise over the three-month horizon is highest for the food group for the sixth successive survey round. However, the pressure from the housing group also remains high for the one-year-ahead period, according to the July round of the bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households.
The expectation of general inflation remained elevated in anticipation of firmer food prices over the next three months, even as a lower share of respondents expected a rise in inflation for other product groups.
Consumer Confidence Dips Slightly
After persistent recovery for almost two years, consumer confidence for the current period, as reflected in the current situation index, stood a shade lower at 88.1 from 88.5 in the previous survey round, according to the survey.
Households expect improvements in general economic, employment, and income conditions. They turned less pessimistic about the one-year-ahead price situation in comparison with the previous round of the survey.
The future expectation index remained in optimistic territory and recorded a marginal rise.
Capacity Utilisation Rises
At the aggregate level, capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector increased for the third successive quarter to 76.3% in the January–March period of fiscal 2023 from 74.3% in the December quarter, according to the quarterly order books, inventories, and capacity utilisation survey.
The seasonally adjusted CU for the March quarter remained stable at 74.1%. Manufacturing firms received more new orders in the quarter as compared with the December quarter as well as the corresponding year-ago period, according to the survey.