Capacity Utilisation Rises, But Consumer Confidence Falls: RBI Surveys

Capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. However, consumer confidence saw a dip. Improvements in respondents' sentiment on income and spending were offset by higher pessimism on general economic and employment situations.

Household perception of current inflation inched up by 10 basis points to 8.9%, according to the RBI's latest surveys published on Thursday. However, their expectations of both three-month and one-year-ahead inflation moderated by 10 bps each to 10% and 10.3%, respectively.

Among major consumption categories, the share of respondents expecting a price rise over the three-month horizon is highest for the food group for the sixth successive survey round. However, the pressure from the housing group also remains high for the one-year-ahead period, according to the July round of the bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households.

The expectation of general inflation remained elevated in anticipation of firmer food prices over the next three months, even as a lower share of respondents expected a rise in inflation for other product groups.