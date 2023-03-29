CAG Points Out Several Flaws In Gujarat Government's Financial Management

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has pointed out several flaws in the financial practices of the Gujarat government and said there was a need to formulate a realistic budget based on the needs of the departments.

The State Finance Audit Report of the CAG for the year ended March 31, 2022, was tabled on the floor of the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, the last day of the month-long budget session.

Pointing out that financial accounts of 2021–22 were affected as capital expenditure was overstated and revenue expenditure understated, the CAG said: "The state government needs to formulate a realistic budget based on the needs of the departments and their capacity to utilise the allocated resources."

"An appropriate control mechanism may be instituted by the government to enforce proper implementation and monitoring of budget so that large savings within the grant or appropriation are controlled, and anticipated savings are identified and surrendered within the specified timeframe," it added.

The national auditor observed that though departments demand additional funds for different schemes and activities; they "finally end up spending less than the original budget provision and the supplementary provision or parts thereof. As a result, the unutilised funds cannot be made use of".

The CAG noted that some departments could not utilise more than 50% of the original provision—Rs 50 crore or more—leading to savings of Rs 3,528.8 crore at the end of the year in 21 schemes.

As per the Gujarat Budget Manual, 1983, rush of expenditure, particularly in the closing months of the financial year, is a breach of financial propriety, the CAG said.

However, the CAG report revealed that expenditures in March were significantly higher than that of other months during the financial year 2021–22.

In some cases, the CAG noted that 50% of the total expenditure for a particular work was spent in March, while nominal funds were spent in the three previous quarters.

The CAG also noted that under 124 sub-heads, 100% expenditure (Rs 4,747.2 crore) was incurred in March 2022.